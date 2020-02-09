cbdMD (YCBD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

cbdMD (NASDAQ:YCBD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YCBD opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70. cbdMD has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils, and CBD pet products.

