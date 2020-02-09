Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. 1,138,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,209. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

