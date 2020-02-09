Cardano (ADA) Tops One Day Volume of $134.97 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Coinbe, Huobi and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $134.97 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00026407 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011185 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.16 or 0.02769953 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000565 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, Coinbe, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Coinnest, Exmo, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, Indodax, Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, Upbit, Bithumb, Gate.io, DragonEX, Huobi, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

