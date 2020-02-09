Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.92%.

Shares of CPST stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $0.50 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

