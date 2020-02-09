Capri’s (CPRI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $30.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Capri has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $13,435,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 133,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

