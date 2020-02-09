Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) were down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.63, approximately 11,525,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 9,246,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. The business had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 380,756 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,921 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,573 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,077 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,320 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

