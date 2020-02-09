Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$121.50.

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Donald Carty bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$124.28 per share, with a total value of C$408,891.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at C$8,700,566.06. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total value of C$1,003,692.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,879,540.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,784.

TSE:CNR traded down C$2.33 on Friday, hitting C$125.28. 760,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$107.54 and a 52 week high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$121.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.88%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

