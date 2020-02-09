Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CMBM. Raymond James cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,641. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

