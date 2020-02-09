Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caci International were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 15,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. Caci International Inc has a 1-year low of $173.18 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.81.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caci International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.55.

In other news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

