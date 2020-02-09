Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,117,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 354,907 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $19,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,410 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,392,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.64. 5,310,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,818,952. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

