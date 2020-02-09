Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE CBT opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cabot by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.