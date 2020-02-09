Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.
NYSE CBT opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46.
In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cabot by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cabot
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.
