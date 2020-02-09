Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. UBS Group raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. Cabot has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cabot by 119.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 27,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter worth approximately $10,887,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 81.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

