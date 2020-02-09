Buckingham Research Boosts Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $41.00

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) had its price target lifted by Buckingham Research from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.92. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 2.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 6.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

