BTIG Research Begins Coverage on AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATRC. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.86.

ATRC opened at $40.60 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,236,342.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $351,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,219 shares of company stock worth $6,929,763 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

