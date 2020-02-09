BTIG Research Begins Coverage on ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABMD. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of ABIOMED from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.25.

Shares of ABMD opened at $186.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $155.02 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.09.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

