Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.57

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.57 and traded as high as $15.12. Brookfield Real Estate Services shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 11,477 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $142.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.58.

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Brookfield Real Estate Services’s payout ratio is 173.30%.

About Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE)

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc, doing business as Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brands.

