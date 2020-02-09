Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Target Price at $101.79

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

TEL traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,477. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,610,001,000 after buying an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,232,271,000 after buying an additional 233,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TE Connectivity by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,783,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,576,000 after buying an additional 1,622,398 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,900,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,088,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,815,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,016,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

