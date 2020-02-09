Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Price Target at $13.25

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

SHO stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,750 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 132,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 455.7% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,122 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

