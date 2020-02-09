Brokerages Set ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) PT at $350.93

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NOW traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.36. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $355.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,863 shares of company stock valued at $26,573,866 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

