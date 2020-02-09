Brokerages Set Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Price Target at $33.67

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

RXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE RXN traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,117.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $635,837.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,486 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,926. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,411,000 after purchasing an additional 150,507 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,854,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rexnord by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 305,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 122,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,067,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.