Brokerages Set MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Target Price at $8.08

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.08.

MFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. Also, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $521,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 139,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,235.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. 2,580,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.