Brokerages Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT at €79.11

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €79.11 ($91.99).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FME shares. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

ETR:FME traded down €0.66 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €72.46 ($84.26). 586,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a fifty day moving average of €67.97 and a 200 day moving average of €64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

