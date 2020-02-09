Brokerages Set Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target at $77.77

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.77.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,546. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Hinshaw sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,232.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,764 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after buying an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after buying an additional 129,735 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,881,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

