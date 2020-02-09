Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target at $28.86

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $69,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,054 shares of company stock worth $1,695,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,632,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.