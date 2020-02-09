Brokerages Set Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) PT at $10.75

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on CERC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

CERC stock remained flat at $$4.27 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 171,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,937. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cerecor has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerecor will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 4,046.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 1,176,460 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 244,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 58,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

