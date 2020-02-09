Brokerages Set Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Price Target at GBX 1,005

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005 ($13.22).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVIC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). Also, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 56 shares of company stock valued at $51,366.

Shares of BVIC stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 941.50 ($12.38). 864,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,319. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 898.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 929.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 21.70 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

