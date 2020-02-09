Brokerages Set $35.00 Target Price for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InMode an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

INMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

INMD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.81. 1,358,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40. InMode has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $58.76.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

