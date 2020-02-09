Brokerages Expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will post $330.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $344.00 million. QEP Resources posted sales of $410.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QEP Resources.

QEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QEP Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after buying an additional 6,792,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QEP Resources by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 464,157 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in QEP Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 202,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 27,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in QEP Resources by 4,106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 1,564,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QEP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,572,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $706.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 2.22.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

