Brokerages Expect Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nantkwest’s earnings. Nantkwest reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nantkwest will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nantkwest.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NK. BidaskClub raised Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Nantkwest stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. Nantkwest has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $631.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.78.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,216.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Nantkwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 4,218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nantkwest (NK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.