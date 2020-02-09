Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. DexCom posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total transaction of $1,238,349.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total value of $2,213,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,964,790 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 20.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $1,571,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXCM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.22. 524,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.12. DexCom has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $247.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

