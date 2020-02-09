Brokerages Expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.60 Million

Analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce $123.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.79 million and the lowest is $117.72 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $355.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.94 million to $362.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $437.01 million, with estimates ranging from $394.60 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of CHRS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 852,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,386,827 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

