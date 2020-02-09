Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will announce $576.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $561.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $591.97 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $521.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 678,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,937. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

