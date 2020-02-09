Brokerages Anticipate Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Announce ($0.02) EPS

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Republic First Bancorp an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 82,180 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 662,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,904. The company has a market cap of $191.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

