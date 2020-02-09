Brokerages Anticipate PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) to Post $0.12 EPS

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.13 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PC Tel an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCTI. TheStreet downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of PC Tel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PC Tel by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the third quarter worth about $86,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PC Tel by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in PC Tel during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PC Tel during the third quarter worth about $288,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 65,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,098. PC Tel has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $162.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PC Tel will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. PC Tel’s payout ratio is presently -95.65%.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

