Brokerages Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report sales of $201.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.40 million and the lowest is $198.78 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $216.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $806.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.85 million to $810.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $848.68 million, with estimates ranging from $844.18 million to $856.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

MYGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $8.27 on Monday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,406,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,279. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

