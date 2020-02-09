Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Four Corners Property Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of FCPT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.93. 341,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,239. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $31.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

