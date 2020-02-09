Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Financial Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,516. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

