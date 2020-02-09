Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

FATE stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,862. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $504,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

