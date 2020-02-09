Brokerages Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FCCY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.28. 6,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,741. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $182.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 130,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

