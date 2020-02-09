Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $333.39.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.
AVGO traded down $4.46 on Friday, hitting $315.23. 1,572,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,711. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
