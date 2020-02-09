Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $333.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

AVGO traded down $4.46 on Friday, hitting $315.23. 1,572,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,711. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

