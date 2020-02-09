Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion.Brink’s also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.51. 870,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.02 and a beta of 1.52. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.85.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The firm had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

