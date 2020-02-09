Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Brightsphere Investment Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Brightsphere Investment Group has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brightsphere Investment Group to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BSIG opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang purchased 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.