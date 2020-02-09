Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 273,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,843. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $887.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.