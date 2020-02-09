Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Also, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $42,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,552 shares of company stock worth $285,887. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BDN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

