BOScoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.41 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047734 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,224,293,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,268,703 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

