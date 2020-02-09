BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.67.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,423,000 after buying an additional 165,217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,344,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,401,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,189,000 after buying an additional 130,779 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $79.62. 199,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

