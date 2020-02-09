Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Position Reduced by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.68 on Friday, hitting $336.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,532. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.28.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.