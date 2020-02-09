BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BNP. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.81 ($63.73).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA BNP opened at €51.83 ($60.27) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.90.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.