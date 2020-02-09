BMO Capital Markets Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.98.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $59,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,971 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 24.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Twitter by 23.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

