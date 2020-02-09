BLAST Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $245,142.00 and $7.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003516 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000768 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,094,055 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

